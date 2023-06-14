HP PAT 2023 Counselling Registrations Begin At hptechboard.com, Check Details

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Himachal Pradesh has started the online counselling registration process for the Himachal Pradesh Polytechnic Admission Test (HP PAT) today, June 14. Candidates can apply for the HP PAT 2023 counselling by filling out the registration forms on the official website at hptechboard.com. According to the official schedule, the deadline to submit the counselling registration form is June 30. Candidates who have cleared the HP PAT 2023 exam are eligible for the counselling round.

The HP PAT 2023 results were released on June 1. It is advisable that before submitting the registration form, candidates must thoroughly read all pertinent instructions. The HP PAT 2023 counselling process entails a number of processes, including choice filling, seat assignment, and document verification. The results of the seat allocation will be made public by the exam administrators following every round of counselling. After seat allocation, students are required to visit the selected college or institute for fee payment and a document verification process.

HP PAT Counselling 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of HP PAT at hptechboard.com

Step 2: Click on the ‘Online Admissions 2023’ section available on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new window, fill out the application form and upload all the required documents as asked. Then submit the form.

Step 4: Save and download the HP PAT counselling confirmation page.

Step 5: Print a hard copy of the HP PAT counselling form for future records.

HP PAT Counselling 2023: Documents Required

After the conclusion of the counselling rounds, candidates will have to keep a list of documents ready for the verification process.

Class 10 and 12 mark sheet/pass certificate,

Birth certificate

A valid ID proof (Aadhaar Card)

Seat allotment letter,

Demand draft of fee payment

Domicile proof

Bank account and IFSC code details

Transfer certificate (if applicable)

Category certificate (if any)

HP PAT Counselling 2023: Schedule

Release of application form/filling and submission of college/institute choices – June 14 to June 30

Round 1 (seat allotment) – July 4

Round 1 (Reporting for certification verification) – On or before July 1

Round 1 (Vacancy list release) – July 11

Submission of new applications/revision of choices based on vacant seats, (if available) – July 12 to July 19

Round 2 (seat allotment) – July 21

Round 2 (Reporting for certification verification) – On or before July 25

Round 2 (Vacancy list updation by Principals) – July 26

Round 2 (Display of vacant seats after second round) – July 27