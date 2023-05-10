HP TET June 2023 Registration Begins at hpbose.org, Steps to Apply

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has started the registration process for Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) June 2023 session. Candidates can apply for the HP TET 2023 exam by visiting the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org. According to the schedule, the deadline to apply for HP TET 2023, without any late fee, is 11:59 pm on May 28. Candidates will be able to apply for HPTET 2023 from May 29 to May 31 with a late fee of Rs 300. Following this, no applications will be accepted by the board.

Aspirants are allowed to submit only one application form. Multiple applications of a candidate will be rejected by the board. Applications via fax/post will not be entertained. The details on the examination date and date for HP TET 2023 have not been decided yet. HPBOSE will notify the candidates in due course of time.

HP TET 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Log on to hpbose.org.

Step 2: Search and click on the link - ‘HP TET 2023’ that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Then click on the ‘register tab’ and register yourself on the portal.

Step 4: An application number will be generated. Candidates need to note that number down.

Step 5: Once the registration process is done, enter that new application number and fill up the form.

Step 6: Fill in all the required details as asked. Upload all the scanned documents.

Step 7: Pay the application fee.

Step 8: View the application form and click on submit.

Step 9: Download the confirmation page. Keep a copy of it for future reference.

HPTET 2023: Application Fee

Candidates who fall under the general and its sub-categories need to pay Rs 800. While ST, SC, OBC, and Physically Handicapped (PH) applicants will have to pay Rs 500.

Applicants will be allowed to make corrections in their application forms from June 1 to June 3. “The admit cards will be uploaded on the Board website four days before the Commencement of the Exams. The Candidates will be able to download/print the Admit Cards for entrance to Examination Centre,” reads the official notice on HPBOSE’s website. Further, the hall ticket will not be sent to appearing candidates separately by post.