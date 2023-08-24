HP TET June 2023 Result Released at hpbose.org, Steps to Check

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the results for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) June 2023 exam on August 23. Candidates who took the eligibility test can check their results through the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

The HPTET exam was carried out by HPBOSE on four different dates: June 18, 25, 29, and July 2. The examination encompassed seven subjects, including Shastri, non-medical, language teacher, arts, medical, Punjabi, and Urdu. The assessment was conducted in two shifts. A total of 3,976 candidates successfully cleared the HP TET June 2023 exam.

“It is hereby notified that Himachal Pradesh School Education Board conducted the examination for seven subjects (Shastri, TGT(Non-Medical), Language Teacher, TGT(Arts), TGT(Medical), Punjabi, Urdu) under notification 3-2023. The examination was held on dates: June 18, 25, 29, and July 28 in both morning and evening sessions at various exam centers established at the state level. The results for the same is announced today, on August 23. The subject-wise statistics for the TET examinations, including the total received applications, candidates present in the exam, absent candidates, candidates declared as passed, and the pass percentage, have been mentioned in the list,” reads the official notification.

HP TET June 2023 Results: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) at hpbose.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that mentions ‘TET(JUNE-2023).’

Step 3: A new window will be displayed where you have to enter login credentials like your roll number or application number.

Step 4: Once you have entered the details, your HP TET June result pdf will be shown on the screen.

Step 5: Check your name and scores in the list and download the same for further admission purposes.

As per the official information shared by the board, the HP TET June exam witnessed a collective count of 37,483 candidates. Among these, 34,708 candidates appeared in the examination, while a total of 2,775 candidates were unable to take the test. Impressively, the medical candidates secured the highest pass percentage of 22.5 per cent among all the subjects.

The board further informed that the final answer key is prepared subsequent to the assessment of objections raised by candidates concerning the provisional answer key of HP TET. For all the latest information regarding Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) June exam, candidates can visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.