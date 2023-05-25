HP Board 10th Result 2023 Live: HP Result Shortly At hpbose.org ;How To Download

Live now
Curated By: Sheen Kachroo
Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 13:42 IST
Himachal Pradesh, India
The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will release class 10th board results today at 2: 30 PM. The results will be declared as soon as press conference by State Education Minister concludes. In the conference, the minister will release other details as well like pass percentage, toppers, and other relevant details. The link will also get activated after the declaration. Students can access and download their results from the official website, hpbose.org. These are some alternatives websites, students can use:-
—hpbose.org
— results.gov.in
— indiaresults.com
— examresultsnet. Read More
Step 1: Go to the official website of HP board at hpbose.org via any internet browser
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the HP 10th Result link
Step 3: Login using your roll number
Step 4: Your marksheet will appear. You can now download it
In the press conference, the HP board officials will announce the names of Himachal Pradesh Class 10th Board exam toppers along with releasing the results at hpbose.org.
Students who are unhappy with their marks can get their answer sheets re-evaluated or re-checked. To do so, they will have to fill a application form and deposit the fees of Rs 300 to get it checked.
The HP Board scorecard will contain these information, which students must cross-check carefully: — Name of the candidate — Roll No. — Subjects — Marks obtained in Theory and Practical Exam — Subject wise Marks — Total Marks — Division, grade
You can check your HP 10th result 2023 at: — hpbose.org — indiaresults.com — examresults.net — News18.com — digilocker.gov.in
Step 1. Visit to digilocker.gov.in
Step 2. Sign up for DigiLocker using their Aadhaar Card number.
Step 3. Sign in to your account.
Step 4. Go to on HPBoSE link
Step 5. Choose class 10 result link
Step 6. Enter your roll number
Step 7. Your result will appear on your screen
If the HP board website –hpbose.org — is not working, there are alternate steps to check your HP 10th result 2023: via SMS
Step 1: Open a fresh message body on your mobile.
Step 2: Type HP exam roll number and send it to 56263.
Step 3: You will receive your scores as a SMS in your phone.
Students will need to get 33% to pass the exam. This means they will have to get grade D to qualify the exam. Those who get below will have to appear for the compartment exam.
Last years, the HPBoSE scored 2022– 87.5%, 2021 — 99.7% 2020 — 68.11% 2019 — 60.79% 2018 — 63.39% 2017 — 67.57%
The final result will be calculated by combining the first term and second term marks. Each term carried 50% marks.
In the year 2022, a record was made by the Himachal Board Examination, 77 students made it to the top 10 merit list of candidates.
About 90 thousand students have registered in the Himachal Board 10th examination this year. The result of these students will be released today afternoon at 2: 30 PM.
This year Himachal Board had conducted examinations at some 200 centers for the 10th examination. While 43 evaluation centers were set up for the teachers to review the answer scripts
To check HPBOSE 10th Result 2023, students must keep their admit card ready. The admit card or hall ticket will contain details such as roll number, registration number and date of birth of student, which will be required to check the marks online. After the marksheets are out, students need to check their marks as well as other details like their name, their school, parents’ name to ensure the spellings are correct. In case of any error on the report card, inform to the HP board authorities at the earliest.
While the Board exams are always special, this year’s HP Board 10th was extra special as students had to take two exams. The first term exams were MCQ only and the second term exams were theoretical. To pass the HP board 12th exam, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent mark overall and in each subject. Students not satisfied with their results can opt for re-evaluation
Candidates will also have the option to apply for re-verification and re-evaluation. The facility to register for the same will remain open once the result is declared. Students, however, will need to have at least 20 per cent marks to apply for re-verification. Following the past trends, a student applying for re- verification should pay a fee of Rs 500 and for re-checking and Rs 400 for re-verification.