HP Board 10th Result 2023 Live: HP Result Shortly At hpbose.org ;How To Download

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will release class 10th board results today at 2: 30 PM. The results will be declared as soon as press conference by State Education Minister concludes. In the conference, the minister will release other details as well like pass percentage, toppers, and other relevant details. The link will also get activated after the declaration. Students can access and download their results from the official website, hpbose.org. These are some alternatives websites, students can use:-

—hpbose.org

— results.gov.in

— indiaresults.com

— examresults.net

— News18.com

— digilocker.gov.in

To check HPBOSE 10th Result 2023, students must keep their admit card ready. The admit card or hall ticket will contain details such as roll number, registration number and date of birth of student, which will be required to check the marks online. After the marksheets are out, students need to check their marks as well as other details like their name, their school, parents’ name to ensure the spellings are correct. In case of any error on the report card, inform to the HP board authorities at the earliest.

While the Board exams are always special, this year’s HP Board 10th was extra special as students had to take two exams. The first term exams were MCQ only and the second term exams were theoretical. To pass the HP board 12th exam, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent mark overall and in each subject. Students not satisfied with their results can opt for re-evaluation

Candidates will also have the option to apply for re-verification and re-evaluation. The facility to register for the same will remain open once the result is declared. Students, however, will need to have at least 20 per cent marks to apply for re-verification. Following the past trends, a student applying for re- verification should pay a fee of Rs 500 and for re-checking and Rs 400 for re-verification.