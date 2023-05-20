HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 LIVE: Himachal Board to Release Class 12 Result Today on hpbose.org

Live now
Curated By: Damini Solanki
Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 09:43 IST
Himachal Pradesh, India
HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 LIVE: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to announce the results for Class 12 exams at 11 AM today. Once the results are declared, students can check their results on the official website- hpbose.org. To check the results of the HP Board 12th exams in 2023, students can visit results.nic.in other than the official website.
Along with the HPBOSE Class 12 result 2023, HP board will declare the pass percentage and list of toppers. Students will be required to enter their roll number as the login credentials to access their results. Read More
If students are dissatisfied with their HP Class 12th results, they can opt for a re-evaluation. It is to be kept in mind that the re-evaluation marks cannot be challenged. A student should have at least 20 per cent marks in the theory part to apply for revaluation of HP board result 2023 Class 12.
The online HPBOSE 12th result 2023 will include students’ details such as name of the candidate, roll number, school name, marks secured in each subject and total or grace or final marks.
On the HPBOSE result day, the official website may face high traffic and possible technical issues. In such situations, students have the option to check their HPBOSE Class 12 results through SMS.
Here’s how you can do it:
Send an SMS in the following format: HP12 roll number to 5676750
Securing a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject is a requirement to pass the HPBOSE 12th class exam. Failure to achieve this percentage will result in not clearing the exam.
– hpbose.org
– results.nic.in
Step 1: Go to hpbose.org.
Step 2: Go to the result page.
Step 3: Open the link for term 2 Class 12 result.
Step 4: Enter your credentials and login.
Step 5: Check and download your result.
As per official information, HPBOSE is going to announce Himachal Pradesh board Class 12 term 2 results today, May 20 at 11 am.
It is possible for the official website to experience heavy traffic and potential crashes. In such cases, students can opt for an offline mode like SMS to check their results.
To pass the HPBOSE Board exams 2023, students must obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject. Students who fail to meet this requirement in one or two exams will be required to appear for supplementary exams. The board will provide information about compartment exams along with the declaration of the results. If students are dissatisfied with their HP Class 12th results, they can opt for a re-evaluation. It is to be kept in mind that the re-evaluation marks cannot be challenged.
Students will be required to pay Rs 500 for re-evaluation of HPBOSE answer sheets and Rs 400 per subject for re-checking. Students must note that the online HP board exam marksheet will be provisional, candidates will have to reach out to their schools to get the original marksheets.
A total of 1,03,928 students registered in the Himachal Pradesh Board exams 2023 for the Class 12 exams. The Class 12 examinations were held between March 10 to March 31.