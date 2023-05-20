HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 LIVE: Himachal Board to Release Class 12 Result Today on hpbose.org

Read more

It is possible for the official website to experience heavy traffic and potential crashes. In such cases, students can opt for an offline mode like SMS to check their results.

To pass the HPBOSE Board exams 2023, students must obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject. Students who fail to meet this requirement in one or two exams will be required to appear for supplementary exams. The board will provide information about compartment exams along with the declaration of the results. If students are dissatisfied with their HP Class 12th results, they can opt for a re-evaluation. It is to be kept in mind that the re-evaluation marks cannot be challenged.

Students will be required to pay Rs 500 for re-evaluation of HPBOSE answer sheets and Rs 400 per subject for re-checking. Students must note that the online HP board exam marksheet will be provisional, candidates will have to reach out to their schools to get the original marksheets.

The online HPBOSE 12th result 2023 will include students’ details such as name of the candidate, roll number, school name, marks secured in each subject and total or grace or final marks.