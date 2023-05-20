HPBoSE 12th Result 2023: HP Board Class 12 Pass Percentage Over The Years

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is set to release the results for classes 12th today, May 20. Students eagerly awaiting the term 2 results can access them on the official website hpbose.org or results.nic.in. Approximately, 1,94,565 students had registered for the HPBOSE board exams 2023, with 90,637 students appearing for the class 10th exams and 1,03,928 students appearing for the class 12th exams.

To pass the HP board 12th exam, students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks overall as well as in each subject. This means they have to grade D at least. Those who get below this will be given a chance to appear for compartment exams, however, those who fail the compartment exam will have to repeat the year.

HP Board 12th Result 2023: Last Year’s Pass Percentage

In 2022, a total of 93.91 per cent of students cleared it out of 87,871 students who took the exam. The top three ranks were secured by girls. In 2021, a total of 92.77 per cent of students had passed the HP Board Class 12 exams. This was a no-exam year. In comparison, in 2022, when HPBoSE divided the board exams into two parts and held offline exams, there has been a slight increase in the pass percentage to 93.91 per cent. Around 1.5 lakh students registered for the HP Board 12th exams last year. The board has divided the exams into two terms this year too.

If a student fails to achieve this percentage, they will not be deemed to have cleared the exam. The HPBOSE class 12th exams were conducted from March 10 to March 31. In case students are dissatisfied with their marks, they will have the opportunity to opt for rechecking or appear for the supplementary exam, usually held in June. It is important to note that a fee will be charged for the supplementary exam.

If the official website crashes due to heavy traffic on result day, students can check their HPBOSE 10th and 12th results 2023 offline via SMS. For that, candidates need to open the inbox and enter SMS in the format- HP12 Roll_Number (e.g. HP12 206151051) and send it to 5676750.