HPBoSE 12th Result 2023: Huge Decline in Pass Percentage, 79.4% Clear Exam Compared to 93.91% Last Year

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 11:53 IST

Himachal Pradesh, India

Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12th exams were conducted from March 10 to 31 (Representative image)

Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12th exams were conducted from March 10 to 31 (Representative image)

HPBoSE 12th Result 2023: A total of 79.4% of students who took the exam cleared it. This year around 1 lakh students have appeared for the class 12th final exam in the state out of which 8139 students appeared for the exams

The Himachal Pradesh Board Of School Education (HPBoSE) has declared the results for class 12 board exams 2023 today, May 20. The result has been announced by the education board secretary Vishal Sharma. A total of 79.4% of students who took the exam cleared it. This is a huge drop from last year when 93.91% of students passed the exams. This year 1,05,369 students appeared for the class 12th final exam in the state out of which 8139 students appeared for the exams. A total of 83,418 students cleared the exams this time.

    A total of 93.91 per cent of students cleared the exam in 2022 out of 87,871 students who took the exam. The top three ranks have been secured by girls. In 2021, a total of 92.77 per cent of students had passed the HP Board Class 12 exams. This was a no-exam year. A student from Kullu, Pushpendra had topped the exam with 500/500 marks. The exams were cancelled in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The board used alternate evaluation criteria based on the performance of students in their class 10, 11, and 12 marks. As many as 1.3 lakh students appeared for the HP 12th exam that year. Like last year, HPBoSE divided the board exams into two parts this year. However, the pass percentage has decreased.

    To pass the exam, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks. Those who miss the mark by one or two marks will be given a chance to appear for improvement exams. Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12th exams were conducted from March 10 to 31. This year around 1,03,928 students have appeared for the class 12th final exam in the state. The results of science, arts, and commerce streams have been declared. After the marksheets are out, students need to check their marks as well as other details like their name, their school, and parents’ name to ensure the spellings are correct. In case of any error on the report card, inform the HP board authorities at the earliest.

