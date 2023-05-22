HPCL Recruitment 2023: Check Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process And Age Limit

Hindustan Petroleum undertakes continuous recruitment for several positions. Notifications for these job vacancies are regularly published on the official website hindustanpetroleum.com/job-openings. Recruitment at Hindustan Petroleum is carried out for a range of posts, including Apprenticeship, Technician, Officer Ranks, Research Associate, and Project Associate. Below, we have shared the selection process, eligibility criteria, age limit, and much more.

How To Apply?

To verify the recruitment process for Hindustan Petroleum’s online application, individuals should access the official website hindustanpetroleum.com/job-openings. Upon the release of the notification, applicants are required to submit their applications online via the website.

There are various job vacancies available, and individuals with different educational backgrounds, such as 12th-grade, graduate, engineer, postgraduate, and PhD degree holders, are eligible to apply. The specific qualifications required for each position are dependent on the particular role and necessitate a degree pertinent to the relevant field.

Selection Process:

The first step is to thoroughly review the eligibility criteria outlined in the notification. If the stated conditions are met, the next step involves applying online. In the majority of cases, a computer-based test is conducted as a part of the recruitment procedure.

This test encompasses questions that pertain to the relevant field at both the graduation and 12th-grade levels. Candidates who clear the test are subsequently called for a skill test or interview, which acts as a qualifying phase. Following this, the final steps encompass document verification and a medical examination.

Age Limit:

Applicants for the position of Graduate Apprentice Trainees in Engineering must be within the age range of 18 to 25 years, and they are eligible for age relaxation as per government regulations. Similarly, candidates applying for the position of Technician Diploma Apprentice Trainees must also fall within the age bracket of 18 to 25 years, with applicable age relaxation as per government norms.

Educational Qualification:

For the position of Graduate Apprentice Trainee in Engineering, candidates must have completed a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering with a specialization in the relevant discipline.

For the position of Technician Diploma Apprentice Trainee, candidates must have completed a diploma program with a specialization in the relevant discipline.