HPCL Recruitment 2023: Check Out Salary For Managerial Positions

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is currently hiring for various posts like Senior Officer, Assistant Manager, Manager, Senior Manager, Chief Manager and Deputy General Manager in various disciplines. According to the official notification of Hindustan Petroleum Recruitment 2023, the highest salary for one of the posts will be Rs 2.80 lakh per month. The last date for application is September 30. As per the notification, there is a vacancy for the post of General Manager.

The salary for this position will be between Rs 1,20,000 to Rs 2,80,000 per month. Only eligible candidates with 21 years of previous experience in the mentioned field and those up to 50 years of age can apply for this post. The eligibility criteria is that the candidate should be a fellow member or associate of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The person should also be a graduate degree holder in any discipline. Additional qualifications can be Chartered Accountancy (CA)/ Cost Accountancy/ Law.

For the post of Manager- Biofuel Plant Operations, the pay scale is anywhere between Rs 70,000 to Rs 2 lakh per month. Ideally, the candidate should have 6 years of experience. As for qualifications, the candidate must have a degree in chemical engineering in a 4 year-long full-time regular engineering course. The same salary and qualification will be applicable for the post of Manager – CBG Plant Operations. The pay scale for Assistant Manager – Non-Fuel Business is also the same, but the candidate must have a degree in 4 years of full-time regular engineering courses in Chemical/Mechanical/Electrical/ Instrumentation/Civil Engineering.

The pay scale for a Senior Officer in Non-fuel Business is Rs 60,000 to Rs 1,80,000 per month and must have an MBA or PGDM degree with a specialisation in Sales/Marketing/Operations. The age limit of the candidate should be between 30 years and 48 years, as per the official notification.

The application fee will be Rs 1,180 with payment gateway charges online. SC, ST and PwBD categories are exempted from the application fee.