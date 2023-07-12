HPPSC HPAS Prelims Exam Rescheduled to August 20 Due to Heavy Rains in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh has been adversely affected by the recent heavy rainfall. Considering the current situation, the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has postponed the HP Administrative Service Competitive-preliminary exam 2023. The HPPSC HPAS- prelims exam was supposed to be conducted on July 23, but it has been postponed to August 20.

The official notification “Apropos of this Commission’s notice dated 31-05-2023 whereby it was notified that Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2023 would be conducted on 23-07-2023. Consequent to widespread damage to the roads caused due to unprecedented rains and in view of bad weather, the Commission has decided to re-schedule the said examination. Therefore, it is for the information of all concerned that now the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2023 will be held on August 20, 2023.”

The commission has also mentioned some help desk numbers for candidates who have certain queries. Candidates can contact 0177- 2629738, 2624313, and Toll-free number - 1800-180-8004.

The HPPC HPAS- prelims exam will take place across 12 cities in the state. The examination is being held for the recruitment of vacant positions across government departments. This year, the recruitment drive is for 11 vacant positions, out of which, nine are for administrative services, and the remaining two are for police services. The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) HPAS prelims examination consists of two papers, namely paper-I (general studies) and paper-II (aptitude test).

The salary for both positions ranges from Rs. 56,000 to Rs. 1,77,500. The selection of the candidates will be based on the preliminary exam, main exam, and interview rounds.

To be eligible for the recruitment, candidates must be at least 21 years old and must not exceed 35 years of age as of January 1, 2023. However, upper-age relaxation has been relaxed for candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, and persons with disability.

According to an order from the state education department, government schools will remain closed until July 15. In response to the recent calamities, the state’s chief minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has announced financial aid of Rs 1 lakh for all affected families. As per recent reports, landslides and floods have resulted in the loss of 31 lives over a three-day period. These natural disasters have caused the blockage of approximately 1,300 roads and significant damage to 40 bridges.