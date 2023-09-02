HPSC Bank Recruitment 2023: Hiring For 64 Assistant Manager Posts Open Till This Date

Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank (HPSC Bank) has begun accepting applications for the post of Assistant Manager. The recruitment is being done for its various branches across the state. Eligible candidates can directly visit the website at www.hpscb.com and apply online on or before September 8, 2023. It is pertinent to note that the registration process commenced on August 19. Through this recruitment drive, the bank aims at filling up a total of 64 vacancies. Let’s take a look at the details regarding the vacancy.

Educational Qualification

Candidates should possess a graduation degree from a recognised University with a minimum of 50% marks. For candidates having banking experience of 3 years, an ordinary Bachelor’s degree will also work.

Age Limit

Candidates applying for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager should be below 45 years, as of January 1, 2023.

Salary

As per the revised pay scale, those recruited for the position of Assistant Manager will be paid between Rs 10,300 and 34,800 plus Grade Pay of Rs 3800 (Pre-revised).

Selection Process

Candidates must note that the selection process for Assistant Manager for HPSCB Recruitment 2023 includes an online exam, followed by an Interview. It is advisable to prepare as per the syllabus, while working on communication skills at the same time.

HPSC Bank Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Step 1: Open the official website: www.hpscb.com.

Step 2: Click on the link under ‘Click here for New Registration’.

Step 3: This will display a provisional registration number and password on the screen.

Step 4: Moving further, you will also receive an Email & SMS indicating the provisional registration number and password.

Step 5: Now, click on the link under the ‘Payment’ Tab and proceed to make payment.