HPSC HCS Main 2022 Exam Admit Card Released at hpsc.gov.in, How to Download

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) recently released the MPSCHCS main admit card 2022 on August 7. Qualified candidates of the Haryana Civil Services Exam (HCS) (Executive Branch) and Other Allied Services 2022 can obtain their hall tickets from the official website at hpsc.gov.in.

Scheduled for August 12 and 13, the HPSC HCS main examination 2022 will take place from 8:30 AM to 11:30 AM and from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM, as per the provided timetable. The preliminary examination (May 2023), the main written examination (expected to be held in July/August 2023), and the personality test/ viva-voce will be used to select applicants.

Aspirants can access their admit cards by logging in using their ‘Application ID’ and ‘Password’ on the official portal.

HPSC HCS Main Admit Card 2023: How to download

Step 1. Visit the official website at hpsc.gov.in

Step 2. Then click on the link that reads, “Click Here to Download Admit Card for The Posts of HCS (Ex. Br.) and other Allied Services Mains Examination- 2022 Held on 12.08.2023 and 13.08.2023”

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page, key in your login details and click on submit.

Step 4. Then your HCS hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download and take a hard copy of the same for future reference

The HPSC admit card will serve as the entrance ticket to the exam. It will include details like the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, registration ID and exam centre code, examination zone, centre, time at which one needs to report and other details.

The admit card serves as the primary means of official communication between students. As a result, it is critical to promptly cross-check all of the details and contact the commission if there are any discrepancies in the information on the HCS admission card. It is critical to resolve the discrepancy as soon as possible so that the applicants do not have any difficulties at the examination centre.