HPSC PGT 2023 Admit Card Released at hpsc.gov.in, Steps to Download

The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) released the admit card for the Haryana Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) 2023 exam today. Applicants who have registered for the recruitment exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in. To download the admit card, candidates will have to enter their registered mobile number and captcha code on the login window.

As per the official schedule, the HPSC PGT 2023 examination will be held on September 9 and September 10. The recruitment exam will be conducted in two shifts – morning and afternoon. The morning shift is from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and the afternoon shift is scheduled from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

The commission will conduct the Combined Screening Test of Post Graduate Teachers post in several subjects under numerous Advertisements for Mewat and Haryana Cadre. The Haryana Post Graduate Teacher examination will be held for a total of nine subjects. The subjects include – Mathematics, Hindi, Physics, Economics, Commerce, Chemistry, English, Biology and History.

HPSC PGT 2023 Admit Card: How To Download

Those who are preparing for the Haryana PGT 2023 exam can download the admit card by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit HPSC’s official website at hpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, “Click Here To Download Admit Card For The Posts Of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) To Be Held On 09.09.2023 & 10.09.2023”

Step 3: On the new page, enter the registration details as asked and click on submit.

Step 4: The HPSC PGT admit card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the details mentioned on the PGT hall ticket.

Step 6: Download for examination purpose.

The Haryana Public Service Commission had previously announced a total of 4,473 Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) openings, with 613 vacancies in 19 different courses for the Mewat Cadre and 3,863 vacancies for PGTs in the rest of Haryana.

The selection process for the Haryana Post Graduate Teacher post includes a written test, interview round, document verification, and medical examination. The pay scale for the Haryana Post Graduate Teacher post is Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100 along with usual allowances as relevant from time to time.