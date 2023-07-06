CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

HRC Urges State Police To Investigate Cheating Of Kerala Students In Karnataka's Nursing Studies

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 12:16 IST

Thiruvananthapuram, India

The KHRC noted that post-COVID, there has been an increase in job opportunities in the health sector, especially nursing, and therefore, interest in studying nursing has seen an increase (Representative Image)

Due to a shortage of nursing seats in Kerala, thousands of students from the state are moving to Karnataka to study nursing and being cheated with fake admission letters

The Kerala Human Rights Commission (KHRC) on Tuesday directed the State Police Chief to investigate the alleged cheating of students from the state in Karnataka under the guise of getting them admitted to nursing colleges. The direction was issued by the commission’s Acting Chairperson, K Baijunath, on a case initiated by it on its own based on newspaper reports, a statement issued by the KHRC said.

The commission also directed the State Police Chief to submit a report within three weeks, it said. The KHRC noted, according to the release, that post-COVID there has been an increase in job opportunities in the health sector, especially nursing, and therefore, interest in studying nursing has seen an increase.

Due to a shortage of nursing seats in Kerala, thousands of students from the state are flocking to Karnataka to study nursing as there are over 1,000 nursing colleges in Bengaluru itself, the release said. However, admissions to these colleges are possible only through agents who charge exorbitant amounts as fees and then cheat the students, mostly by admitting them to unrecognised institutions, it said.

While the government-approved annual fee is Rs 65,000, students were being charged over Rs 3 lakh, the KHRC noted. Even fake admission letters from leading colleges were being given to students, it further said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
