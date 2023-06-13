CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

HSCAP Kerala Class 11 Trial Allotment Result 2023 Released at hscap.kerala.gov.in

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 12:44 IST

Kerala, India

According to the schedule, the first allotment list will be released on June 19 (Representative Image)

HSCAP Kerala Class 11 Trial Allotment Result 2023: Students can check the trial allotment list until June 15 up to 5 PM. If any changes are required, they must be made via the candidate's login before final confirmation on June 15

The Directorate of General Education (DGE), Kerala has released the Plus One or Class 11 admissions trial allotment result of the Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) today, June 13. Candidates can check their selection status by visiting the official website at admission.dge.kerala.gov.in or hscap.kerala.gov.in. Students can access their selection status by logging in with their username, password, and district on the official portal.

Currently, a notice on the HSCAP Kerala Plus One admission portal states that the merit quota trial allotment has already been released. The HSCAP is a single-window process for plus one programme admission.

HSCAP Plus One Trail Allotment Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official portal of HSCAP at hscap.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Candidate Login’ link.

Step 3: Enter your username, password, and district on the login window.

Step 4: The HSCAP Plus One trial allotment result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: View and download the HSCAP trial allotment result 2023.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the Pus One trail allotment result for future reference.

The trial allotment list is only intended as a guide based on the information provided by applicants, and it cannot be used to determine admission. Candidates will have one final opportunity to fix any errors in their application forms, including rearranging selections, when the trial list is released.

Students can check the trial allotment list until June 15 up to 5 PM. If any changes are required, they must be made via the candidate’s login before final confirmation on June 15.

According to the schedule, the first allotment list will be released on June 19. Students who applied for admission to the plus one programme should be aware that the ranking or merit list in the HSCAP Kerala Plus One First Allotment 2023 list is determined by the student’s results in the SSLC exams. The Kerala Plus One admission seat distribution method in 2023 will be based on the principle of first come, first served, therefore students must be prepared to fill out their selections as soon as they are made public.

