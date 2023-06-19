HSCAP Kerala Plus 1 First Allotment List 2023 Out at hscap.kerala.gov.in, Steps to Download

The Directorate of General Education (DGE), Kerala, has published the Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) Plus 1 or Class 11 first allotment results. Students who have applied for admission can check the HSCAP Kerala Plus 1 first allotment results on the official website at hscap.kerala.gov.in, and admission.dge.kerala.gov.in.

“First Allotment Results (Both Merit Quota and Sports Quota) Published. Read Instructions for more Details. Community Rank Generator Module is now available,” reads a notice on the official website. To check the Kerala Class 11 first allotment result, students have to enter their username, password, and district name on the login window. Allotment details can be accessed via ‘Candidate Login-SWS’ and through the ‘First Allot Results’ link that is currently available on the official website.

This year, the HSCAP Kerala Plus 1 registration process started on June 2 and concluded on June 9. DHSE, Kerala released the Plus 1 trial allotment result on June 13. A total of 4,60,147 applications were received by DGE Kerala for 3,03,409 Class 11 seats. About 2,41,104 students have been allotted seats in the first allotment list and 62,305 seats remain vacant for further admission rounds. Students who are selected in the first allotment list can apply for admission to Class 11 between June 19 and June 21, according to a press release issued earlier.

HSCAP Kerala Plus 1 First Allotment Result 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process’s official website at hscap.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on the candidate login option, available on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new window, enter username, password, and district name as asked.

Step 4: The HSCAP Kerala Plus 1 Allotment Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save, download, and keep a printout of it for future reference.

The HSCAP Kerala plus 1 result features details like student name, application number, date of birth (DoB), allotted school name, allotted course or stream, allotment category, complete reporting dates and instructions, the contact information of the allotted school/college and the provisional admission details.