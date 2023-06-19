CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Home » education-career » HSCAP Kerala Plus 1 First Allotment List 2023 Out at hscap.kerala.gov.in, Steps to Download
1-MIN READ

HSCAP Kerala Plus 1 First Allotment List 2023 Out at hscap.kerala.gov.in, Steps to Download

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 17:05 IST

Kerala, India

Students who have applied for admission can check the HSCAP Kerala Plus 1 first allotment results on the official website at hscap.kerala.gov.in (Representative image)

Students who have applied for admission can check the HSCAP Kerala Plus 1 first allotment results on the official website at hscap.kerala.gov.in (Representative image)

This year, a total of 4,60,147 applications were received by DGE Kerala for 3,03,409 Class 11 seats. About 2,41,104 students have been allotted seats in the first allotment list and 62,305 seats remain vacant for further admission rounds

The Directorate of General Education (DGE), Kerala, has published the Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) Plus 1 or Class 11 first allotment results. Students who have applied for admission can check the HSCAP Kerala Plus 1 first allotment results on the official website at hscap.kerala.gov.in, and admission.dge.kerala.gov.in.

“First Allotment Results (Both Merit Quota and Sports Quota) Published. Read Instructions for more Details. Community Rank Generator Module is now available,” reads a notice on the official website. To check the Kerala Class 11 first allotment result, students have to enter their username, password, and district name on the login window. Allotment details can be accessed via ‘Candidate Login-SWS’ and through the ‘First Allot Results’ link that is currently available on the official website.

This year, the HSCAP Kerala Plus 1 registration process started on June 2 and concluded on June 9. DHSE, Kerala released the Plus 1 trial allotment result on June 13. A total of 4,60,147 applications were received by DGE Kerala for 3,03,409 Class 11 seats. About 2,41,104 students have been allotted seats in the first allotment list and 62,305 seats remain vacant for further admission rounds. Students who are selected in the first allotment list can apply for admission to Class 11 between June 19 and June 21, according to a press release issued earlier.

HSCAP Kerala Plus 1 First Allotment Result 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process’s official website at hscap.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on the candidate login option, available on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new window, enter username, password, and district name as asked.

Step 4: The HSCAP Kerala Plus 1 Allotment Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save, download, and keep a printout of it for future reference.

The HSCAP Kerala plus 1 result features details like student name, application number, date of birth (DoB), allotted school name, allotted course or stream, allotment category, complete reporting dates and instructions, the contact information of the allotted school/college and the provisional admission details.

About the Author
Sukanya Nandy
Sukanya Nandy, Subeditor at News18.com, covers education and career. She has been writing and reporting on education and lifestyle for over four years...Read More
Tags:
  1. Kerala Board
  2. School admissions
first published:June 19, 2023, 17:02 IST
last updated:June 19, 2023, 17:05 IST