HSCAP Kerala Plus One Admission 2023: Final Allotment List to be Declared Tomorrow

The third and final seat allotment list of the Kerala Plus One admission is all set to be released tomorrow, July 1. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education will upload the final seat allotment list on the official website ofhscap.kerala.gov.in at 10 am for the academic session 2023-24. According to reports, the exam conducting authority will also issue the sports quota allotment list as well.

The Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) is administering the Class 11 admission, which is a single window for the admission process. The final allotment list will be the last opportunity for students to secure a seat in their preferred high secondary school.

Once the final allotment list is out, students seeking admission to Class 11 will be able to check their admission status on the HSCAP portal- athscap.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala Plus One Admission 2023: How To Download Final Allotment List

Step 1: Go to the official site of HSCAP athscap.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the ‘Allotment’ or ‘Admission’ section on the homepage. Then Click on ‘Third Allotment List’.

Step 3: On the new login window, enter details like application number, date of birth and security code.

Step 4: After entering the details, click on ‘Submit’ or ‘Check Allotment’.

Step 5: The Kerala Plus One Final Allotment List will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the list for admission purposes.

Based on the allotment seat, candidates will proceed to confirm the admission.

Also, the admission process against the final seat allotment list will be conducted on July 1, July 3, and July 4 from 10 am and 4 pm. While the sports quota admissions will begin on July 1 and will continue till July 3 up to 4 pm.

This year, a total of 3,03,409 merit seats are on offer for Kerala plus one admission. Out of which, 1,21,049 seats were allotted during the first allotment round, and 19,545 seats in the second round. According to the HSCAP Class 11 admission dates 2023, the first allotment list was released on June 19 and the second allotment list was published on June 26.