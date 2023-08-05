HSSC Announces Revised Date For Postponed CET Mains Exam

The Haryana Staff Selection Committee has revised the date of the Haryana CET Mains exams that were postponed. The exams that were scheduled to be held in the morning session of August 5, 2023, were postponed. The committee has now revised the dates and the CET exams for Group No. 56 will be rescheduled and conducted on August 7thin the morning session from 10:30 A.M to 12:15 P.M.

The notice was issued on HSSC’s official website stating, “It is hereby informed that above mentioned exam which was scheduled on 05.08.2023 (Saturday) and later on postponed vide Postponement Notice dated 04.08.2023, has now been re-scheduled to be conducted on 07.08.2023 (Monday).”

The Punjab-Haryana High Court made the decision to postpone the CET Mains examinations. The order came after the state government challenged a previous decision by the single-division bench of the High Court. The bench had directed the cancellation of Haryana CET’s merit list, asserting that document verification should be conducted by HSSC before the exams. As a result, the court ordered the government to nullify the existing merit list and prepare a new one.

The State challenged the single bench’s decision in the court and requested an urgent hearing. The double division bench began the hearing on August 5that 8:00 AM in the morning and announced the revised dates post that.

HSSC postponed the Haryana CET Mains exams, which were originally planned for the morning session on August 5th. The announcement came unexpectedly late at night on August 4th, leaving candidates with only a few hours’ notice. However, there is currently no clarity on whether the exams scheduled for August 6th will also be postponed or proceed as planned. An official announcement will provide further details.

The CET exam is conducted for the recruitment of individuals for the Group C posts in the state. It is a qualifying exam and those candidates who clear the exams are deemed eligible to appear in the CET Interviews.