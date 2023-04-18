HSSC Group C Recruitment 2023: Registration Opens For 31,000 Vacancies At hssc.gov.in

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission ( HSSC) has released the notification for the vacancy of Group C posts. Candidates, who passed the Common Eligibility Test (CET) last year, can apply on the official website of HSSC- www.hssc.gov.in . The commission has notified more than 31,000 vacancies under group C posts.

The last date to apply is May 5. There will be no application fee required to fill out the application form.

HSSC Recruitment for Group C Posts 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website for HSSC–https://www.hssc.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the Application for the Recruitment of Group C Post

Step 3: Enter your basic details and register yourself.

Step 4: Log in with your Date of Birth and Registration ID.

Step 5: Select the vacant post you want to apply for.

Step 6: Upload the required documents

Step 7: Download and save the application for future use.

The commission will hold the offline written test for the eligible candidates based on the merit list of their CET score. Out of the released vacancies, 6,392 seats are for Common Graduate level posts, 5,762 Higher Secondary level posts, 1,647 posts for Stenographers, 2,063 posts for fire operator cum drivers,6,486 posts for Assistant Lineman/Shift Attendant/Electrician, 1,554 Staff Nurses and 880 Junior Engineers (civil).

The exam will be conducted in two sections- written and Socio-Economic criteria. The total mark will be 100. Candidates under the unreserved category have to score a minimum of 50 per cent whereas reserved category candidates have to score 40 per cent to become eligible for the recruitment process. The candidates with their names in the CET merit list will be called up for recruitment for the posts of Group C & D posts.

The HSSC CET scores are valid for up to 3 years.

