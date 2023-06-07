HSSC Group D Recruitment 2023: Selection Process, Application Fees

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has issued a notification for the Haryana Common Eligibility Test. With this, the commission is planning to fill 13,536 Group D Vacancies. The primary objective of the HSSC Group D recruitment initiative is to fill the positions in various departments, boards, corporations, commissions, and other entities across Haryana.

Individuals can submit their applications through the official website, hssc.gov.in between June 5 to June 26. Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the Common Eligibility Test (CET) conducted statewide.

Applicants who have completed their matriculation from a recognised board and fall within the age range of 18 to 42 years are eligible to apply for these posts. Below is detailed information regarding educational qualifications, the selection process, the application fees, and other details about the post.

HSSC Group D Application Fees

Candidates who have already registered for the Common Eligibility Test (CET) for Group D and Group C & D positions through the designated portal,onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in, will not be charged for editing/correction in the application form. Meanwhile, those who haven’t registered previously will need to pay the specified fees, as stated in the notification.

HSSC Group D Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the Common Eligibility Test (CET), which holds a weightage of 95% in the selection process. While socio-economic factors will also be considered, contributing 5% to the overall evaluation.

HSSC Group D Educational Qualification

Applicants must have completed their Matriculation from a recognized Board and should have studied Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subjects up to the matriculation level.

HSSC Group D Age Limit

Applicants for the HSSC CET Group D Recruitment 2023 must fall within the age range of 18 to 42 years. Age relaxation will be granted under the rules and regulations set by HSSC.

HSSC Group D Salary

The pay scale for Group D posts in Haryana will be 6900-53500.

How To Apply For HSSC Group D?

Visit the OTR link at onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in.

Go to the User Login section and select the desired post you wish to apply for.

Fill out the application form with the required details

Upload documents and review the application before submitting

Lastly, download the form and take a printout for future reference.