Hyderabad University Begins Admission for 43 PG Programmes at uohydcuet.samarth.edu.in

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has begun accepting applications for postgraduate admission in 2023. The university had announced that admission to all 43 postgraduate courses will be based on the Common University Entrance Test-PG (CUET PG 2023) result. Candidates who have passed this common entrance test must apply through the official website atuohydcuet.samarth.edu.in. The last date to fill out the application form and make the payment is August 12.

The merit list will be published by Hyderabad University based on the CUET PG score. Applicants must have at least 50 points in the qualifying papers to be eligible for admission to PG programs. Applicants must access the admission portal using their registered CUET PG application number. The official notice stated, “University of Hyderabad reserves the right to increase or decrease the minimum cut-off defined, based on the percentile scores of the applicants."

University of Hyderabad Postgraduate Admission 2023: How to Apply

Applicants can fill out the application form for admission to the university’s PG courses by following the steps—

Step 1: Visit the University of Hyderabad’s PG admissions website,uohydcuet.samarth.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the ‘New Registration’ link.

Step 3: Now enter all of the information requested in the appropriate fields.

Step 4: Fill in the captcha code that appears on the screen.

Step 5: Select the ‘Register’ option.

Step 6: Log in and complete the application form by filling in personal and academic credentials Includeand CUET PG score.

Step 7: Upload relevant documents in the format required.

Step 8: Review the PG application form, make the payment, and submit it.

To register for the Hyderabad University PG admission 2023, students must input the following information: their application number for CUET PG, CUET PG registration number, their full name, Date of birth, and Email address, which will be crucial for creating the candidate’s user name, and they also need to create a password and enter their phone numbers.

University of Hyderabad Postgraduate Admission 2023: Application fee

The application fee for open category candidates is Rs 300, for EWS applicants, it is Rs 200, and for SC and ST applicants, it is Rs 125.

Earlier, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) began the registration process for five-year integrated postgraduate programs through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023. The application deadline for the courses was July 30. There are 16 integrated PG programs offered by the university.