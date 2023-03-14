IAF AFCAT 1 Result 2023 Result Declared at afcat.cdac.in, Steps to Check

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has declared the result of the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 01/2023) exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scorecard via the candidate login portal on the official website at afcat.cdac.in.

“AFCAT 01/2023 Result has been declared and are available for viewing through individual login,” reads an official statement on the IAF website. Applicants can check and download their AFCAT 01/2023 results by logging in with their email ID and password on the official page.

The exam was conducted from February 24 to February 26 in two shifts. The first shift was held from 7:30 AM to 11:45 AM and the second shift was conducted from 12:30 PM to 4:45 pm. The common admission test was held to select commissioned officers in flying and ground duties for both technical and non-technical vacancies at the Indian Air Force.

Candidates who qualify in the AFCAT 01/2023 exam are eligible to appear for the second stage of selection - Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) Testing which is followed by a medical exam.

IAF AFCAT 1 Result 2023: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official page of AFCAT

Step 2: On the main site, look for and click on the link that reads - “AFCAT 01/2023 - CYCLE” under the candidates’ login section.

Step 3: Then log in using your registered Email ID and Password.

Step 4: The IAF AFCAT 01/2023 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save, and download the AFCAT 01/2023 scorecard

Details such as the name of the candidate, cut-off marks for the year, and the total marks secured by the candidate will appear on the IAF AFCAT 01/2023 scorecard.

While three marks have been given for every correct answer., one mark has been deducted for wrong answers. The Air Force Common Admission Test is conducted by the IAF twice a year. Through this recruitment exam, vacancies are filled up for different job roles such as flying, ground duty, and meteorology, among other separately for men and women.

