IAF AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2023 Released at afcat.cdac.in, Check Steps to Download

The Indian Air Force has issued the IAF AFCAT 2 admit card on the official website at afact.cdac.in/AFCAT. Those who have enrolled for the Air Force Common Admission Test 02/23 can download their admit card using their email and password credentials.

Scheduled for August 25-27, the AFCAT exam will be overseen by the IAF. The examination will be held in two shifts, each lasting two hours. The first shift, scheduled from 10 am to 12 noon, will be followed by the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. Candidates must report two hours before the examination commencement time. It is mandatory for the candidates to carry their admit cards along with valid ID proof to the exam centre.

AFCAT 2023 admit card: Steps to download

Step 1 - Visit the official website — afcat.cdac.in.

Step 2 - Locate and click on the link designated for downloading the AFCAT admit card.

Step 3 - This will lead you to a new login page.

Step 4 - Enter your registered email ID and password as required.

Step 5 - Access the admit card by following the prompts on the portal.

Step 6 - Take a print of your admit card and do not forget to carry it on examination day.

AFCAT 2023: Exam Pattern

Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam centre under any circumstances after the pre-verification procedure has begun at 8 am for shift I and 1 pm for shift II. AFCAT 2 question paper will comprise topics from General awareness, Numerical, Ability and Reasoning, military aptitude tests, and verbal ability in English. There will be 100 questions for 300 marks in the question paper.

It is a three-stage recruitment process that will involve an Online Exam/ EKT for technical candidates, an AFSB interview, and the final selection after the medical test. It is advisable for the candidates to keep themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to qualify for the tests.

The registrations for AFACT 2 closed on June 30. The AFCAT exam will be conducted on August 25, 26, and, 27 for the recruitment of 276 vacancies for group A Gazetted officers in flying and ground duty (technical and non-technical branches).