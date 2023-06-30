IAF AFCAT 2023 Registration Ends Today At 5 PM, Steps To Apply

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will conclude the online application process for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 02/2023) today, June 30. The admission test will fill in openings in the Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branch. Candidates can apply for the admission test by visiting the official website at afcat.cdac.in till 5.00 PM. The online registration process began on June 1.

According to the schedule, the IAF AFCAT exam will be held on August 25, 26 and 27. The admit card for the test will be available for candidates from August 10.

“Online applications are invited for the courses commencing in July 2024 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches. Online applications are also invited for NCC Special Entry Scheme (For flying branch),” read the official notice.

IAF AFCAT 02/2023: vacancy details

A total of 276 vacancies have been notified by the Indian Air Force through this recruitment drive.

IAF AFCAT 02/2023: Eligibility Criteria

Those applying for the flying branch vacancies must be between the age group of 20 years to 24 years. While the age requirement for the aspirants applying for Ground Duty (Technical/ Non-Technical) Branches should be between 20 years to 26 years as on July 1, 2024.

IAF AFCAT 02/2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Indian Air Force at afcat.cdac.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Candidate Login’ section, then click on ‘AFCAT 02/2023’ on the homepage.

Step 3: To proceed further, click on the ‘New Registration’ link and create a profile.

Step 4: Fill out the application form as required, upload all the documents and pay the necessary fee.

Step 5: View the form and submit it as directed.

IAF AFCAT 02/2023: Application Fee

The examination fee is Rs 250 for AFCAT entry (not applicable for NCC special entry) and can be paid online via the ‘Make Payment’ step on the main menu of the online application form.

IAF AFCAT 02/2023: Salary

Candidates who are selected will receive a monthly salary between Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500.

More details on physical or medical standards, educational qualifications, as well as selection procedure, are mentioned in the notification.