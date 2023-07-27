IAF Agniveervayu 2024 Registrations Begin Today at agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Online applications for the IAF Agniveervayu 2024 are slated to open today, July 27, at agnipathvayu.cdac.in, according to the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) official notification for the intake of applicants.

It is advisable for applicants to review more information on Agniveervayu’s official website, including eligibility requirements, application links, application procedures, and exam format. Candidates will have until August 17 to submit their applications for the Agniveervayu January 2024 session. According to the announcement, only unmarried Indian men and women can apply for this recruitment.

The minimum age requirement for candidates applying for Agniveervayu positions is 17.5 years, with a maximum age limit of 21 years. The applicant must have been born between 27 June 2003 and 27 December 2006 to be eligible.

Following the announcement of the phase I exam results, a cut-off will be utilised to determine which applicants advance to the phase 2 test at a chosen ASC. The cut-off will be determined by the normalised scores from the phase I test.

Agniveervayu January 2024 session: How to apply

Step 1:Go to the official website of the IAF Agniveervayu at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Step 2:Select the Recruitment link tab given on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the “Agniveervayu January 2024 session” link.

Step 4: Register yourself and then log in with your required credentials.

Step 5: Fill out the application form and pay the fixed application. Once done, click on the submit button.

Step 6: Now download the Agniveervayu January 2024 session application form and take a printout of the same for future reference

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Examination Fees

When registering for the online exam, candidates seeking for IAF Agniveervayu must take a selection test under the Agniveervayu system for which they must pay the exam fee of Rs 250.

IAF Agniveervayu 2024 session - Documents Required