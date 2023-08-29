CHANGE LANGUAGE
IAS Ananya Das, The IIT Graduate With AIR 16 In UPSC, Proves Sky Is The Limit

August 29, 2023

IAS Ananya Das is currently working as DM of Sambalpur, Odisha.

Ananya Das was also an executive intern at the Reserve Bank of India in Jaipur for three months.

The UPSC aspirants invest years to crack the Civil Service Exam (CSE) and become bureaucrats. Only a few candidates are able to navigate themselves through this difficult process and get shortlisted in the final list. One of them is Ananya Das who secured an AIR of 16 on her first attempt at the UPSC. She cracked the exam in 2015 and is an example of sheer brilliance and devotion.

IAS Ananya Das was born on May 15,1992 in Odisha. Her father used to work in the Bank Of India but is currently retired. She was always academically driven as she completed her graduation in B. Tech in Computer Science from the Indian Insitute Of Technology (IIT), Madras. She later did an M.Sc. in economics from the renowned Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani.

After completing her education, Ananya Das worked as a Software Engineer at Oracle India Private Limited. She was designated in the database team of Oracle Server Technologies. As per reports, she left the job after 8 months of working at this multi-national company (MNC) in Bengaluru.

She then became an executive intern at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in Jaipur for three months. It is also reported that she submitted a paper on Financial Contagion and Regulatory Responses during her tenure which was later published by The Indian Banker.

After working in the 9-5 jobs, Ananaya Das thought of taking the UPSC CSE exam. She left everything and started preparing for the exam. She cracked the exam on her first attempt.

After securing an AIR of 16, she got posted in Odisha as a commissioner to Cuttack Municipal Corporation. Originally she belonged to the Gujarat cadre. As per reports, due to her marriage with IAS Muhammed Abdaal Akhtar, she got a transfer to Odisha. They got separated later and she married IAS Chanchal Ran in 2014. Currently, IAS Ananya Das is working as the DM of Sambalpur, Odisha.

