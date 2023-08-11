IAS Aspirants Embrace Dr Vikas Divyakirti's Holistic Approach To UPSC Preparation

The UPSC civil service examination stands as one of the most formidable tests in India, acting as the gateway to the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer designation. Aspirants brave the rigorous selection process comprising Prelims, Mains, and Interviews, with dreams of serving the nation in a crucial administrative capacity. However, the exam’s staggering competition and vast syllabus often pose significant challenges, leading many to seek guidance from coaching centres that specialize in preparing candidates for this monumental journey.

Among these, Drishti IAS, founded by the visionary educator Dr. Vikas Divyakirti, has emerged as a guiding light for numerous aspirants. Dr. Vikas Divyakirti’s impact extends beyond classroom walls. He employs a modern approach, blending traditional classroom teachings with digital avenues like YouTube, reaching a wider audience of IAS hopefuls. His dedication to empowering students is reflected in his distinctive teaching style, which resonates with a large number of IAS aspirants. One of Dr. Vikas Divyakirti’s notable contributions is the “Triple 8" formula—a strategic blueprint he proposes for IAS aspirants.

This formula encourages candidates to allocate their day into three vital segments: 8 hours of restful sleep, 8 hours of focused study, and a crucial 8 hours dedicated to recreation and societal interaction. Dr. Divyakirti emphasizes that mastering the UPSC examination involves more than mere bookish knowledge. Understanding society, its dynamics, and its challenges is integral to the selection process. This is why he advocates for a balanced approach that not only entails rigorous study but also allows candidates to engage with society, meet friends, and enjoy recreational activities.

In his wisdom, Dr. Divyakirti discourages becoming a study robot, engrossed solely in academic materials for countless hours. Instead, he encourages a holistic approach, where candidates engage with their surroundings, fostering a well-rounded understanding that complements academic prowess. Dr. Vikas Divyakirti’s journey is enriched by personal experience.

Having attempted the UPSC civil service exam three times, his empathetic perspective stems from his own struggles and successes. His passion for teaching and shaping young minds drove him to establish Drishti IAS. This institute has become a haven for IAS and IPS aspirants, offering comprehensive guidance and support.