IAS Awanish Sharan Shares His Proudest Moment On Completing 14 Years As Govt Official

We are all familiar with the various heart-melting success stories of IAS aspirants, an exam that lakhs of young Indians dream of cracking. In the journey of realizing this dream, some of the aspirants end up taking the UPSC examination multiple times. It is not hard to understand the mental, emotional, and financial strain this may put on the students as well as their families. Today, we will be taking a look at one such inspiring tale of IAS Awanish, whose success journey is bound to leave you motivated.

IAS Awanish Sharan happens to be one of the most popular officers on social media. He enjoys more than 500 K followers on X. He is known for sharing titbits from his life on the micro-blogging site, and the netizens seem to love them. Just a couple of days ago, IAS Awanish Sharan shared a picture on Twitter, marking his 14 years in the Civil Services. He shared a picture of himself, most likely from his first day as an IAS officer on Twitter. He can be seen smiling during a rainy day in the photo stamped, ‘3/08/2009’. Sharing the picture, IAS Awanish Sharan captioned the Twitter post, “Completed 14 Years in IAS."

Reacting to the post, one of the Twitter users mentioned in the comment section, “What’s that one thing in your stint you are proud of?"

Answering the question, IAS Awanish Sharan shared a picture of a media report from 2019. The headline of the report revealed that he had sent a bike ambulance to the homes of tribals, due to which the medical cost in the area was reduced by 90 per cent. The Headline from The Better India in the post read, “Chhattisgarh IAS Officer Sends Bike Ambulances to Tribal Door Steps, Reduces Medical Costs by 90%"

Completed 14 Years in IAS. pic.twitter.com/yp8I3zLaVD— Awanish Sharan 🇮🇳 (@AwanishSharan) August 31, 2023

Awanish Sharan’s journey of becoming an IAS officer was also full of obstacles. Previously, he had revealed that had failed more than 10 times in the State Public Service Commission’s prelims exam before finally realizing his dream. Despite multiple failures, he refused to give up.