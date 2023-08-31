IAS Duo Nitin And Swati Bhadauria Enroll Son In Anganwadi Center

Nitin and Swati Bhadauria, an accomplished IAS couple, have set a commendable example by enrolling their son at the Anganwadi Centre in Gopeshwar, situated in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district. Swati Bhadauria currently serves as the District Magistrate (DM) in Chamoli, while Nitin Bhadauria holds the prestigious position of DM in Almora.

In a candid conversation with Elets News Network (ENN), Swati Bhadauria elaborated, “The Anganwadi Center provides an enriching environment for holistic child development – encompassing physical, mental, and social facets. Our son finds immense delight in his experiences there, actively engaging in activities like learning poems, playing, and sharing meals with his friends".

Both Nitin and Swati Bhadauria are delighted with their son’s positive transition to the Anganwadi Centre. Established in 1975, Anganwadi centres are primarily focused on enhancing the health and nutrition of children aged 0-6 years.

These centres strive to establish a strong foundation for comprehensive psychological, physical, and social growth in children. Their overarching mission includes reducing mortality and illness rates, combating malnutrition, and preventing premature school dropout. Furthermore, these centers emphasize the integration of strategies across diverse departments to nurture child development. Additionally, they empower mothers with vital skills to monitor their child’s health and nutritional requirements.

Before their current roles, Swati and Nitin Bhadauria were stationed in Haridwar. During that time, Nitin Bhadauria served as the Vice-Chairman of Haridwar Roorkee Development Authority, while Swati Bhadauria held the position of Chief Development Officer in Haridwar.

Nitin Bhadauria entered the IAS in the 2011 batch, followed by Swati Bhadauria a year later in the 2012 batch. Notably, Swati missed her initial selection by just one mark. Nonetheless, her perseverance led her to secure the 74th rank in the All India rankings in 2012, making her an IAS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre.

After their IAS appointments, Swati and Nitin Bhadauria tied the knot. Post-marriage, Swati decided to transfer from the Chhattisgarh cadre to Uttarakhand.

In 2016, Nitin Bhadauria was designated as the District Magistrate (DM) of Pithoragarh. However, during that period, his wife Swati was expecting their child. Consequently, he chose not to assume the DM role, opting for the position of Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) instead. Their circumstances shifted in 2018 when both Swati and Nitin were appointed as District Magistrates.