IAS Madhumita, Who Stayed Away From Home For 5 Years, Clears UPSC With AIR 86

IAS Madhumita’s story is a testament to the power of determination and dedication. Despite facing numerous challenges, she pursued her goal with unwavering focus. In her pursuit, she spent five years away from home, distancing herself from social media and even missing her brother’s wedding. However, her sacrifices paid off when she returned home as an IAS officer, securing an All India Rank of 86 in the UPSC civil services exam of 2019.

Although she faced initial setbacks in her attempts in 2017 and 2018, Madhumita recognised her shortcomings and decided to make a change. Taking a leap of faith, she relocated to Delhi for her third attempt, which proved to be a turning point in her journey. Her dedication and perseverance not only led to her selection but also earned her a place among the top 100 candidates.

IAS Madhumita shared that she faced disappointment in two previous attempts. In 2017, she successfully reached the Mains stage but couldn’t clear the interview. Then, in 2018, she couldn’t clear the preliminary examination. Determined to improve and enhance her chances, she made a significant decision. She moved to Delhi ahead of her third attempt to join a test series that would aid her preparations. Drawing from her past experiences, she recognised the importance of learning from her mistakes and took a more focused approach towards her preparations this time.

Madhumita had already distanced herself from social media, and she further separated herself from her family. Despite her cousin’s wedding taking place during that time, she made the difficult decision not to attend the ceremony. However, all her sacrifices and hard work eventually paid off when she achieved her dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Madhumita, hailing from Panipat, Haryana, displayed exceptional academic prowess from a young age. She secured the first position in the Class 10 board exam in 2010 from Maharana Pratap Public School, Samalkha. In 2012, she achieved second rank in the Class 12 board exam. She pursued a BBA degree from Panipat Institute of Engineering and Technology (PIET), Samalkha and emerged as the university topper.

Her father had aspirations for her to become an officer, prioritising her job before marriage. Despite pressure from relatives to get her married, her father remained steadfast in his decision. Madhumita not only fulfilled her father’s dreams but also became a source of inspiration through her journey to become an IAS officer.