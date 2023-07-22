IAS Swadha Dev Singh Honoured For Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme

Many aspiring civil servants dream to crack the IAS exam but they need to overcome a lot of hurdles for it. Candidates need to have a systematic approach, consistency, constant practice, and many other factors to clear this exam. Amid this uphill battle, emerged the inspiring story of IAS Swadha Dev Singh, who achieved an extraordinary feat by clearing the IAS exam on her very first attempt in 2014. The year 2023 brought yet another milestone for Swadha as she was honoured by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at the Bhoomi Samman 2023 event held on July 18 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The ceremony, organised by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, aimed to recognise exceptional contributions to the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme.

Swadha has received this prestigious honour for her commendable performance in the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme. Dr Satya Dev Singh, former principal of DAV PG College and one of the prominent academicians is her father. Singh was also present at the event and said that this respect is not just for Swadha, but belongs to every girl, who wants to contribute to society.

Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme aims to modernize the management of land records and minimize instances of land/property disputes. It also enhances the transparency in the land records maintenance system and facilitates moving towards guaranteed conclusive titles to immovable properties in the country.

Hailing from Varanasi, where she completed her preliminary education, Swadha graduated from the Lady Shri Ram College for Women and Delhi School of Economics, Delhi University. Swadha was reportedly meritorious in academics and secured AIR 66 in the UPSC examinations.

As of now, Swadha is working as a Collector, in the Raigarh district, in the Bilaspur Revenue Division. It is situated in the easternmost part of Chhattisgarh. Her husband Samarth Verma, with whom she tied the knot this year, is also an IAS officer and works as a collector in Puri, Odisha.