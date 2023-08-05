IBPS Announces Recruitment Drive For 3049 Bank PO And SO Vacancies

The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) recently released a notification for those seeking recruitment to the posts of Probationary Officers (PO) and Special Officers (SO). It will be conducting a recruitment drive to fill 3049 vacancies of PO/MT across banks for which the registrations have already commenced. The last date to apply for the position is August 21. In this article, we will delve into the details of the Bank PO Job Profile to provide a comprehensive understanding of the roles and responsibilities associated with this esteemed position. Additionally, the eligibility along with the age limit relaxation rules and salary will also be discussed.

For aspiring Probationary Officers (PO), it is crucial to understand the remuneration and job description. They are employed in Public Sector Banks to take up numerous responsibilities including handling customer complaints and addressing various customer-related issues. They are also made the in-charge of cash flow, loans, mortgages, and finances. Additionally, they are required to supervise the employees under the Clerical cadre.

IBPS PO: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualifications: Educational qualifications are one of the crucial aspects of bank PO eligibility. Those willing to apply for the position must at least have completed graduation in any discipline from a university recognized by the Indian government.

Age limit: The candidate seeking recruitment to the PO position must be between the age of 20 to 30 years. Simply put, he/she must have been born not before 02.08.1993 and not after 01.08.2003 (both dates inclusive). However, those belonging to reserved categories are provided age-limit relaxations as per the guidelines of the Government of India. They are needed to submit their caste certificate to avail of the age reservation.

IBPS PO Recruitment Salary

Apart from the factors such as security, lucrative perks, and allowances, the IBPS PO salary is the primary reason why candidates get into the banking domain. For those unversed, IBPS PO basic pay is Rs. 36,000 and the in-hand salary package offered in the beginning is Rs. Rs. 52,000 to 55,000. It includes allowances, HRA, and other perks.