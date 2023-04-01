IBPS Clerk Mains 2022 Results Declared at ibps.in, How to Check

The result of the Clerk Main Examination (CRP-Clerk-XII 2022) has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) today, April 1. Candidates who appeared for the main exam can check and download their results from the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. The exam was conducted in October last year. It is to be noted that the result of the CRP-Clerk-XII 2022 will be available to candidates on the main page from April 1 to April 30.

Through this recruitment exam, IBPS will fill up a total of 6,035 clerk vacancies in 11 participating banks across the country. The provisional allotment list is based on state-wise and category-wise requirements as furnished by the banks under the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. Candidates can view their results by entering their Registration Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth (DoB) or password.

IBPS Clerk Mains 2022 Result: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit IBPS’s official website at ibps.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the Clerk Mains result link that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new window, enter your login details correctly and click on submit.

Step 4: The IBPS Clerk mains 2022 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result properly and download it.

Applicants who appeared and qualified in the main exams will be eligible to appear for the interview round. The complete schedule for the interview round will be announced shortly.

Meanwhile, the offer of appointment including terms and conditions, formalities for verifications, joining, and others will be issued by the participating banks in due course of time. Candidates should make note that the decision of the participating banks should be final in the recruitment process and IBPS has no role in this connection. If a candidate does not receive the offer or appointment letter from the allotted bank then his or her chances in the selection process shall stand forfeited.

Read all the Latest Education News here