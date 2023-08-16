IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Admit Cards Released at ibps.in, How to Check

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the clerk recruitment exam 2023 today, August 16. Those who have applied for the examination can now access and download their admit card through the official website, ibps.in, using their application number and date of birth. The hall tickets have been made available for the preliminary examination.

The IBPS clerk prelims exam will take place in two phases. Phase 1 will be held on August 26 and 27, followed by the second phase on October 2. The IBPS clerk recruitment drive will fill up to 4,545 posts in total.

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023: How to download

Step 1: Go to ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the IBPS Clerk recruitment admit card 2023 link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter log in credentials

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Save and download IBPS Clerk 2023 admit card for future use.

The IBPS clerk prelims exam will have three sections — reasoning, quantitative aptitude, and English language. The exam will be held for a duration of one hour (20 minutes for each component). The question paper will consist of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will be called for the main exam. Those who clear main exam will be called for further interview rounds. The lowest age limit for IBPS clerk jobs during this recruiting campaign is 20 years, while the maximum age limit is 28 years.