IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Check Out Dates For Prelims Results And Mains Exam

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the results in the first week of September 2023 for the IBPS Clerk Exam. The result will be announced on the official website: www.ibps.com. The Clerk Prelims Examination (CRP RRB X11) was held on August 12, 13 and 19. As per reports, the tentative date for the result is September 5, but the officials have not yet confirmed it.

Once the results are announced on the official website, applicants can use their registration details that were generated at the time of application. Applicants will need their roll number or registration number and date of birth to check their results on the website.

Cut Off:

General category: 65 to 75 marks.

Schedule caste (SC) category: 60 to 65 marks

Schedule Tribe (ST) category: 50 to 55 marks

OBC category: 65 to 70 marks.

Usually, cutoff scores are the minimum marks required for the selection process. Cutoff scores are based on factors like the difficulty of the paper, the number of vacancies available, and the performance of candidates.

How to download the result:

Visit the official website: ibps.com.

Click on the link Result Status for CPR RRB.

Enter your registration number, roll number, and password (DOB).

Fill out the other required details.

Login to your account and the result will be displayed.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The qualified candidates are required to sit for the main exam that will be held on October 7, 2023. A total of 4045 posts are vacant, and for further queries, contact the helpline number of the IBPS at 1800 222 366 or 1800 103 4566 or visit the official website.

Mains examination pattern:

A total of 160 minutes.

The total number of questions will be 190, and the maximum mark will be 200.

The test will be based on general/financial awareness, English (language), reasoning ability, computer aptitude, and quantitative aptitude.

Each test will be worth 40 to 60 marks.

The medium of the test will be English and Hindi (except for the language test).

Salary:

The salary ranges from Rs 19,900 to Rs 47,920.