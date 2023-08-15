IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: When Will Prelims Exam Admit Card be Issued? Check Update

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023: The Indian Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released the notification for more than 4000 vacancies for the post of clerk. The candidates who applied for these recruitments are waiting for the admit card now. The IBPS prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted in two phases. The first phase exam will be held on August 26 and 27, while the second phase will be held on October 2.

The admit card for the IBPS prelims exam will be issued soon. Once the admit card is released, candidates will be able to download it from the official website at ibps.in. The direct link to download the admit card will be activated on the official website once released. As of now, the official date has not been issued regarding when the admit card will be issued. However, according to media reports, the admit card for the IBPS prelims exam will be issued by August 18 this week. Candidates will need their roll number and registration number to download the admit card.

IBPS Clerk Admit card 2023: Steps to download admit card

Step 1 - First of all visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Step 2 - Click on the admit card link here.

Step 3 - Submit by entering personal details.

Step 4 - Admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5 - Download a copy of the admit card.

The candidates who apply will be selected after prelims, mains, and interview round. Overall, as many as 4,545 positions will be filled under the IBPS clerk recruitment campaign. This year, the preliminary test will take place this month, and the results will be announced in either October or September. The IBPS clerk main test will be scheduled in October. The application process for the exam ended on July 28. The IBPS clerk vacancies in the recruitment campaign have a minimum age restriction of 20 years and a maximum age limit of 28 years.