IBPS PO Exam Admit Card 2023 Released, Steps To Download

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has made the IBPS PO Admit Card 2023 available from September 1. Candidates who are going to take the exam for the position of Probationary Officer in Group “A" (Scale-I), can get the hall ticket by visiting their official website at ibps.in.

The last day to download the admit card from the website is September 10, 2023. To access it, candidates need a Registration Number or Roll Number along with a Password or Date of Birth (in DD-MM-YY format).

Furthermore, the online main exam for the Group “A" - Officers (Scale-I) post will take place on September 10, 2023. This exam is for 2560 vacancies for Officer Scale 1 in Regional Rural Banks.

IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2023: How to Download

For a smooth process, the steps to download the IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2023 are mentioned below:

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of IBPS i.e. @ibps.co.in.

Step 2: Now on the left side of the homepage click on the ‘CRP RRBs’ tab.

Step 3: Then tap on the ‘Common Recruitment Process- Regional Rural Banks Phase XII’ link and the new page will be displayed.

Step 4: Click on the link ‘Download IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2023’.

Step 5: Key-in the registration number/roll number and password/date of birth to download the IBPS RRB PO Admit Card PDF.

Details Mentioned on IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2023

IBPS has provided important information on the IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2023. Candidates should carefully review all the details mentioned on the card. If they notice any errors or issues, it’s important to contact the relevant authorities immediately.

Candidate’s Name

Gender (Male/ Female)

Applicant Roll Number

Applicant Photograph

Exam Date and Time

Candidate’s Date of Birth

Father’s/ Mother’s Name

Category (ST/ SC/ BC & Other)

Name of Exam Centre

Test Centre Address

Post Name

Examination Name

Time Duration of the Exam

Exam Centre Code

Essential instructions for the examination

Space for Signature of Candidate

Space for Signature of Invigilator