IBPS PO, SO Notification 2023 Released, Application Begins for 3049 Posts

The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released the notification for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) and Special Officers (SO). The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3049 vacancies of PO/MT across banks. The registration process has begun today at ibps.in, and the last to apply is August 21.

As per the official notice, the online examination (preliminary and main) for the next Common Recruitment Process for the selection of personnel for PO/ MT posts in the participating banks has been tentatively scheduled for September-October/ November. The call letters for the preliminary examination will be released in September. The prelim results will be released in October and the mains in November.

IBPS PO 2023 recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates willing to apply must have completed graduation in any discipline from a university approved by the Indian government, or equivalent.

Age limit: The candidate must be between the age of 20 to 30 years. That is, a candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1993 and not later than 01.08.2003 (both dates inclusive).

IBPS PO 2023 recruitment: How to Apply

Step 1 - Go to ibps.in

Step 2 - Click on the registration link on the homepage

Step 3 - Fill in the form

Step 4 - Pay fees

Step 5 - Save and download acknowledgment page for further use

IBPS PO 2023 recruitment: Application fees

The application fee for SC, ST, and PwBD candidates is Rs 175. While for all other candidates, the application fee is Rs 850.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of prelims and mains exam followed by an interview. “There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at a corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question," reads the official notice. The corrected scores obtained by each of the candidates in different sessions will be normalised using the equi-percentile method. Scores up to two decimal points will be taken for the purpose of calculations, it added.