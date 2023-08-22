IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2023 Application Deadline Extended Till Aug 28

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the application deadline for Probationary Officer (PO) and Specialist Officer (SO) posts to August 28. Earlier, the last date to register was August 21 but now it has been extended. Those who are yet to register can do so on the official website at ibps.in.

“It has been decided to extend the period of online registration of applications," reads the official notice. “All other terms & conditions as mentioned in the Detailed Notifications dated 01.08.2023 remain unchanged," it added.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill 3049 PO and 1402 SO positions in IBPS. Those who are selected for the PO position will get a salary between Rs 52,000 to Rs 55,000, and for the position of SO, candidates will get between Rs 38,000 to Rs 39,000.

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have cleared graduation can apply for PO and SO posts. Those who completed post-graduation can also register for the posts.

Age limit: Candidates within the age group of 20 to 30 years can apply for the posts at IBPS.

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website – ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the designated IBPS PO and IBPS SO application link.

Step 3: Register by providing the required details and proceed to log in using the generated credentials.

Step 4: Complete the application form with accurate and up-to-date information.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents as specified and make the payment of the application fee.

Step 6: After verifying all the details, submit the application and save a copy for future reference.

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The recruitment process for the exam involves three stages — prelims, mains, and interviews. The IBPS PO prelims admit card will be released on September 23, and the exam is scheduled to be held on September 23, 30, and October 1. Meanwhile, the admit card for the IBPS PO exam will be available from October 23, and it will be conducted on November 5. The IBPS SO preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 30 and 31. The main exam will take place on January 28.