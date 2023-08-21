IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2023: Registration Window to End Today at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is all set to conclude the registration process for Probationary Officer (PO) and Specialist Officer (SO) Recruitment 2023 today, August 21. The registration link will be active on the official IBPS website, ibps.in. As the registration window draws to a close, it is imperative for interested individuals to comprehend the eligibility criteria, important dates, syllabus, exam structure, and other relevant information.

IBPS PO Recruitment

The IBPS PO notification revealed important details for interested candidates. to keep in mind. IBPS has announced the recruitment for the role of Probationary Officer. The total number of vacancies available is 3049, spread across 11 participating banks. Interested candidates can complete their online registration from August 1 to August 21.

For the preliminary exam, the IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2023 will be released on September 23, with the preliminary exams scheduled for September 23, 30 and October 1. The Mains Admit Card for the IBPS PO exam will be available from October 23, while the Mains Exam is scheduled for November 5. The recruitment process involves three stages: Prelims, Mains, and Interviews.

To be eligible, candidates need to have a graduate degree and fall within the age group of 20 to 30 years. The offered salary for the position ranges from Rs 52,000 to Rs 55,000.

IBPS SO Recruitment

The IBPS SO notification has outlined significant details for interested candidates. There are a total of 1402 vacancies available for various posts. Candidates can complete their online registration from August 1 to August 21.

The IBPS SO 2023 Preliminary Exam is scheduled for December 30 and 31. The Mains Exam for IBPS SO 2023 will take place on January 28. The SO recruitment process also entails three stages: Prelims, Mains, and Interviews.

To be eligible for IBPS SO, candidates must possess a Graduation or Post Graduation degree in a specific stream depending on the post they are applying for. The age limit for candidates is set between 20 to 30 years. The offered salary for selected candidates ranges from Rs 38,000 to Rs 39,000.

IBPS PO, SO Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Interested candidates are advised to follow these step-by-step instructions to ensure a seamless registration process:

Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website – ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the designated IBPS PO and IBPS SO application link.

Step 3: Register by providing the required details and proceed to log in using the generated credentials.

Step 4: Complete the application form with accurate and up-to-date information.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents as specified and make the payment of the application fee.

Step 6: After verifying all the details, submit the application and save a copy for future reference.