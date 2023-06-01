CHANGE LANGUAGE
IBPS RRB 2023 Notification For Clerk PO Recruitment Exam Out; Know Salary, Last Date

Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 15:33 IST

Delhi, India

The last date to apply is June 21.

The online examination for Group "A" and Group "B" will be conducted by the IBPS tentatively in August and September 2023.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the notification of the IBPS Clerk PO Exam 2023. According to this, online registration for CRP RRBs XII will commence from June 1, on the official website of IBPS, ibps.in. The last date to apply is June 21. Regional rural banks will recruit employees through the IBPS Clerk PO Exam 2023 for Group “A"- Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group “B"- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Office scale -III Senior managers.

According to the notification, the interviews for the recruitment under the same process will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authorities, tentatively in November 2023.

The number of posts to which the recruitment exam will be held has not been announced yet. However, last year, applications were invited for more than 8,000 posts for IBPS Bank Clerk and PO.

Educational qualifications required:

Candidates of IBPS Clerk/PO must be a graduate of any recognised university.

Officer Scale 2- General Manager Banking Officer must have at least 50% marks in graduation. The candidates should have two years of experience as an officer in a Bank or Financial Institution.

The Officer Scale-3 – General Manager Banking Officer- must have at least 50% marks in graduation. The candidates should also have a work experience of 5 years as an officer in a bank or financial institution.

Expected salary:

For the post of Clerk, the candidates will get an expected salary of approx Rs, 15,000 -20,000

For Officer Scale I the salaries will be approx Rs 29,000 – 33,000

For Officer Scale-II the candidates may get a salary of Rs 33,000-39,000

    Whereas for Officer Scale-III the candidates will get an expected salary of Rs 38,000 -44,000

    IBPS RRB Bank Clerk and PO application fee for the General category will be Rs 850, while the Scheduled Caste /Scheduled Tribe /Persons with Benchmark Disabilities have to pay Rs 175.

