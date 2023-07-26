IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 Released at ibps.in, How to Download

The Indian Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released the admit card for the test to be held on August 12, 13, and 19 for the recruitment of Office Assistants or Clerk Posts in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). Individuals who applied for the IBPS RRB Office Assistant for CRP RRB 12 can download their IBPS Clerk Prelims admit card from ibps.in, by entering their registration information, including their registration number and date of birth.

The name of the candidate, a photo, their signature, the location of the test, the date, and the time are all included on the IBPS RRB Clerk hall ticket 2023.

The prelims test will be administered online all across India by IBPS and will consist of 40 questions on quantitative ability and 40 on reasoning. One mark is assigned to each question, and each incorrect response will result in a deduction of one-fourth of a mark.

IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Visit ibps.in, the Indian Institute of Banking Personnel’s official website.

Step 2: Select “Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs-XII- Office Assistant (Multipurpose)" from the list of links.

Step 3: A new window with a link to download the IBPS RRB admit card will open.

Step 4: Enter the necessary information, including the IBPS RRB registration number, password, and date of birth.

Step 5: The IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023 will appear in a new window.

Step 6: Download the IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023 and print a copy of it for your records.

A total of 5650 positions are being filled during this recruiting campaign. Candidates are encouraged to visit the IBPS official website for additional information.