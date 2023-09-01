CHANGE LANGUAGE
IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2023 to be Released Soon at ibps.in, How to Download

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

Trending Desk

Last Updated: September 01, 2023, 15:35 IST

New Delhi, India

Candidates must score a minimum of 45% to clear IBPS RRB Clerk recruitment exam (Representative Image)

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2023: Candidates who successfully pass the prelims will be eligible to participate in the main exam for clerical cadre vacancies and subsequent interviews

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2023 for the preliminary exam in the first week of September. Candidates who appeared for the RRB Clerk Prelims Exam can check their results on the official IBPS website at ibps.in. The preliminary examination was conducted on August 12, 13, and 19.

Candidates who successfully pass the prelims will be eligible to participate in the main exam for clerical cadre vacancies and subsequent interviews. The main exam is scheduled for September, and interviews for these positions will be held in October/November. This recruitment drive for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) aims to fill 8000 posts, including Clerk, Officer Scale I, II, and III positions in participating banks.

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2023: How To Download

To access their IBPS RRB Office Assistant (Clerk) Result for the prelims exam, candidates will need their registration number/roll number and password/date of birth. Follow the steps mentioned below:

STEP 1: Go to the IBPS official website at ibps.in. to check your IBPS RRB scorecard.

STEP 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the option that says “Click Here to view your scores of online single examination for CRP RRB-XII- Office Assistant."

STEP 3: Click on the provided link to access your scorecard.

STEP 4: A new tab will open on your screen. Enter your login credentials, which include your Registration Number or Roll Number and your Date of Birth or Password.

STEP 5: Once you’ve entered the necessary information, your final scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

STEP 6: Download the result and make sure to print it out for future reference.

The IBPS RRB Clerk result for 2023 contains crucial information, including the candidate’s name, registration number, roll number, examination date and shift, applied post, qualifying status, marks achieved by the candidate, as well as sectional and overall cut-off scores.

In the IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2023, the cut-off marks represent the minimum scores required to clear the exam. Generally, for individuals in the general category, the cut-off is approximately 45 per cent, while for those in reserved categories, it tends to be around 35 per cent. Nevertheless, it’s important to note that the precise cut-off marks can vary depending on the number of test takers and their performance. To enhance your chances of selection, it’s advisable to aim for scores at least equal to or higher than these cut-off marks.

