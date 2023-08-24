IBPS RRB PO 2023 Results Announced at ibps.in, How To Check

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection released the IBPS RRB PO 2023 results on August 23, 2023. All applicants who appeared for the Officer Scale I preliminary test can view their results on the official website of IBPS, ibps.in. From August 23 to August 30, 2023, candidates can download the IBPS RRB PO 2023 results from the official IBPS website. In August 2023, the online preliminary exam was administered.

IBPS RRB PO 2023 Results : Steps To Check

Candidates can use the instructions below to view the results.

Step 1- Visit the official website at ibps.in.

Step 2- Look for the IBPS RRB PO 2023 or Officer Scale I preliminary test link when activated on the homepage

Step 3- Click on the IBPS RRB PO 2023 Officer Scale I preliminary test link.

Step 4- As a new page opens, enter the login details (registration number or roll number or else date of birth or password).

Step 5- Check and submit the details.

Step 6- The IBPS RRB PO 2023 or Officer Scale I preliminary result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 7: Check and download the IBPS RRB PO 2023 or Officer Scale I preliminary result 2023

A candidate will appear for the mains exam if they pass the preliminary IBPS RRB examination. The IBPS RRB PO 2023 Mains exam will take place in September 2023 at a number of locations around the country. The qualifying candidates will be interviewed in October or November of 2023.

Beginning on June 1 and ending on June 21, 2023, was the registration period. The Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) will use this recruitment drive to fill 8,000 group A (officers, scale 1 or probationary officers, scale 2 and scale 3) and group B (office assistant multipurpose or clerk) positions. Prospective candidates should visit the IBPS website for additional pertinent information.

Meanwhile, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to declare the Regional Rural Banks (RRB) Probationary Officer (PO) and Clerk preliminary results soon. Once it is declared, candidates who appeared for the IBPS RRB PO 2023, as well as Clerk exams, can check their results on the official website at ibps.in.

According to reports, the IBPS RRB PO 2023 and Clerk preliminary results can be released anytime this month or latest by September 5, 2023. However, no official confirmation on the preliminary result date has been issued by the institute yet. The IBPS RRB PO 2023 and Clerk exams were administered on August 5, 6, 12, 13, and 19.