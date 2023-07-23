IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2023 Released At ibps.in, Exam To Be Held On August 6

IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2023 has been published by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection for candidates who have successfully completed their application forms for the 2529 Probationary Officer positions. Candidates may obtain their admit cards from the IBPS website – ibps.in. The Clerk and PO exams will be held on August 5th, 6th, 12th, 13th, and 19th. Candidates can download their IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2023 by entering their registration number, password, and date of birth as filled out in the application form.

The IBPS RBR PO test will be given nationwide on August 6. 40 questions on reasoning and 40 questions on quantitative ability will be included in multiple-choice assessments. For each accurate response, one mark will be awarded. The exam should be completed in 45 minutes.

IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Candidates must follow the instructions given below for downloading the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Admit Card 2023.

Step 1: Go to the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection’s website, ibps.in.

Step 2: Look for the “CRP RRB" tab to access the Common Recruitment Process for Regional Rural Banks.

Step 3: Click the CRP RRB tab and choose the “IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2023" link.

Step 4: You will be assigned to a different page where you must input your login details.

Step 5: Click the “Submit" or “Login" button to continue after providing your login credentials.

Step 6: After logging in, your IBPS RRB PO Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Preserve the IBPS RRB PO Admit Card by downloading or printing it.

IBPS RRB PO 2023: Details Mentioned On Admit Card

The IBPS RRB PO Prelims Admit Card 2023 should be carefully reviewed by candidates to verify that all the information is accurate. Below is a list of all the information that appears on the IBPS RRB 2023 PO Admit Card.