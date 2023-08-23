IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Result 2023 to Release Soon at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to declare the Regional Rural Banks (RRB) Probationary Officer (PO) and Clerk preliminary results soon. Once it is declared, candidates who appeared for the IBPS RRB PO, as well as Clerk exams, can check their results on the official website at ibps.in.

According to reports, the IBPS RRB PO and Clerk preliminary results can be released anytime this month or latest by September 5, 2023. However, no official confirmation on the preliminary result date has been issued by the institute yet. The IBPS RRB PO and Clerk exams were administered on August 5, 6, 12, 13, and 19.

To access the IBPS RRB PO preliminary result 2023, candidates will have to key in their registration number or roll number or else date of birth or password on the login window. Those who qualify in the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear in the Mains exam. As per the official schedule, the RRB PO Mains exam will be held on September 10.

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Preliminary Result 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at ibps.in.

Step 2: Look for the IBPS RRB PO or Clerk preliminary result link when activated on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the IBPS RRB PO or Clerk result link.

Step 4: As a new page opens, enter the login details (registration number or roll number or else date of birth or password).

Step 5: Check and submit the details.

Step 6: The RRB PO or Clerk preliminary result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check and download the RRB PO or Clerk preliminary result 202 results.

After the results are announced, the Institute will issue the scorecard containing marks and other details. Applicants are advised to check all the details mentioned on the IBPS RRB PO as well as the clerk result and scorecard. In case of any error(s), they must inform the concerned authorities immediately.

This recruitment campaign is being held to fill a total of 5,650 office assistant or clerk vacancies. While candidates who successfully pass the IBPS RRB PO preliminary and mains exam will fill 2,529 openings.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Preliminary Exam (which is objective type), followed by a Main Exam (which is also objective type) and finally the interview round.