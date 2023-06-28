IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023: Registration for 8000 Vacancies To End Today, How To Apply

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is scheduled to conclude the IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023 registration process today, June 28. Candidates interested in submitting applications for Officer Scale I, II, III, and Office Assistant positions may visit IBPS’s official website at ibps.in.

The registration period was initially scheduled to run from June 1 to June 21, however, it was later extended to June 28. The extension of the deadline for IBPS RRB 2023 registrations was decided upon after a thorough evaluation of the scenario in the state of Manipur and owing to catastrophic weather in various regions of the nation. Pre-Exam Training (PET) will be administered to applicants from July 17 to July 22 in accordance with the schedules.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

A total of 8000 positions will be filled in the organisation as a result of this hiring. The IBPS RRB Exam, also known as the Common Recruitment Process for Recruitment of Officers (Scale-I, II, and III) and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) - CRP RRBs XII - is held annually.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Go to ibps.in to access IBPS’s official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, choose the link that reads “IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023".

Step 3: To apply for Office Assistant and Officer Scale I, II, click the respective links provided.

Step 4: Register and fill out your application form.

Step 5: Click “Submit" once you have completed the application form with all required information.

Step 6: Pay the application fees and then click the submit button.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and save a printed copy of the same for future reference.

The IBPS RRB PO and RRB Clerk online preliminary exams have been tentatively scheduled for August. The Prelims test results will be announced in the months of August or September, and the Mains exam is to take place in September. Candidates can visit the IBPS official website for additional information on the exams

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

For SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM applicants, the application cost is Rs 175 while it is Rs 850 for candidates from the general/unreserved category.