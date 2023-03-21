ICAI CA Exams 2023: Final, Inter Mock Test Series II To Begin From April 5

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will conduct the ICAI CA mock test series II from April 5 for intermediate and final year students appearing for the May 2023 exams. Candidates can apply for the ICAI CA May 2023 mock tests on the official website at bosactivities.icai.org. The Chartered Accountants mock tests will take place in both online and offline modes.

According to the official schedule, the ICAI CA intermediate May 2023 examination for group 1 will be conducted on May 3, 6, 8, and 10 and for group 2, it will be held on May 12, 14, 16, and 18. Meanwhile, the Chartered Accountant final May exam 2023 for group 1 is scheduled to be on May 2, 4, 7, and 9, while group 2 will be held on May 11, 13, 15, and 17. It is important to note that the ICAI CA mock tests for final year students on April 14 will be held from 2 pm to 6 pm, whereas other exams will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm.

ICAI CA Mock Test Series II Schedule:

April 5:

Final paper-1: Financial reporting

Intermediate paper-1: Accounting

April 6:

Final paper-2: Strategic financial management

Intermediate paper-2: Corporate and other laws

April 8:

Final paper-3: Advanced auditing and professional ethics

Intermediate paper-3: Cost and management accounting

April 10:

Final paper-4: Corporate and economic laws

Intermediate paper-4: Taxation

April 11:

Final paper-5: Strategic cost management and performance evaluation

Intermediate paper-5: Advanced Accounting

April 12:

Final paper-7: Direct tax laws and international taxation

Intermediate paper-6: Auditing and assurance

April 13:

Final paper-8: Indirect tax laws

Intermediate paper-7: Enterprise information systems and strategic management

April 14:

Final paper-6:

A- Risk Management

B- Financial services and capital markets

C- International taxation

D- Economic laws

E- Global financial reporting standards

F- Multi-disciplinary case study

Intermediate paper-8: Financial management and economics for finance

“The question papers for each subject will be uploaded at BoS Knowledge Portal on www.icai.org as per schedule by 1:30 pm every day during this period,” read the official notice. Students appearing for the mock tests are advised to download and attempt these question papers within the stipulated time limit. Furthermore, the answer key to these question papers will be available within 48 hours from the date and time of commencement of the respective paper. Students will be able to evaluate their performance by examining their answers with respect to the answer keys provided by the ICAI.

