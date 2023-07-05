ICAI CA Final, Intermediate Results for May 2023 Today, How to Check

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the CA intermediate, and final course results for May 2023 today, July 5. Once the result link is activated, students who took the exam can access and download the online scorecards at the ICAI official websites — icai.org, and icaiexam.icai.org. To check the results, candidates will have to enter their login credentials which include their registration number along with their roll number.

“Important Announcement-The results of the Chartered Accountants Final & Intermediate Examination held in May 2023 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, 5th July 2023 & the same can be accessed by candidates on the website http://icai.nic.in,” ICAI had tweeted earlier.

ICAI CA Final, Inter Result 2023: How to check

Step 1. Go to icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link.

Step 3: Enter your credentials

Step 4: The ICAI CA Final, Inter results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save and download the ICAI CA final and inter result 2023 for future use.

Candidates have to score at least 40 per cent marks in both CA final and inter exams and an aggregate of 50 per cent to clear the papers. The ICAI CA group I’s inter exam took place on May 3, 6, 8, and 10, while group II’s was held on May 12, 14, and 16. The final course exam for group 1 was held on May 2, 4, 7, and 9, while group II was conducted on May 11, 13, 15, and 17, 2023. The exams were held in two shifts from 2 PM to 5 PM, and from 2 PM to 6 PM.

Meanwhile, ICAI released the CA inter and final exam results of November 2022 on January 10. A total of 11.09 per cent of students cleared the final exams and 12.72 per cent cleared the inter exam. As many as 12,825 candidates have qualified for the CA exam. Harsh Choudhary topped the CA final exams with 618 marks out of 800 while Diksha Goyal topped the CA intermediate exam in November last year.