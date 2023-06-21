ICAI CA Foundation December Exam 2023 Registration Begins At icai.org; Check Steps To Apply

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has started the online application process for the December 2023 CA Foundation exams. Candidates can now apply by visiting the official website of ICAI at icai.org. The deadline to register for the ICAI December 2023 CA Foundation exam is July 1.

“Candidates eligible for December, 2023 CA Foundation Examination under the Existing Scheme of Education and Training, are advised to register in the Foundation Course on or before 1st July, 2023,” reads the official notice. The CA Foundation exam in December will be held between December 16 to December 20, 2023. The test will be conducted for a total of four exam papers which are Paper 1, Paper 2, Paper 3 and Paper 4.

ICAI CA Foundation December Exams 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit ICAI’s official website at icai.org.

Step 2: Candidates will have to login using their credentials or register themselves by entering their name, email address and nationality.

Step 3: On the new page, fill out the ICAI CA December application form and pay the essential fee.

Step 4: Check all the details before submitting.

Step 5: Save and download the confirmation page.

ICAI is all set to administer the CA Foundation June 2023 exam soon. The CA foundation June exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 24 to June 30 from 2 pm to 5 pm. ICAI recently released the admit card for the CA Foundation June 2023 exam. Candidates can download the hall ticket at eservices.icai.org by entering their candidate registration number and password (which is date of birth) on the login window.

Students were given the option of writing their CA exam responses in English or Hindi. ICAI had also released the Chartered Accountants foundation mock test series weeks ago on the official site to help candidates prepare for the exam. Those appearing for the CA Foundation June 2023 exam are advised to carry a copy of the hall ticket to the exam centre. Students who fail to bring their admit card on the exam day will not be allowed to enter the hall or appear for the test.